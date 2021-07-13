AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 754,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 447,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.