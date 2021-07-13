Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 6,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 18,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

MYAGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

