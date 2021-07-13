Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYLA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 899.65%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.