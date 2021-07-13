B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 297.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.32. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $336,035.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 and have sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

