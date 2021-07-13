B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTO. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.52.

BTO stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,982. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4590998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Insiders sold 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468 over the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

