Baader Bank Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €7.63 Price Target

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) received a €7.63 ($8.98) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ETR SGL traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €7.72 ($9.08). The stock had a trading volume of 526,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.97. The stock has a market cap of $943.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of €2.58 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of €8.57 ($10.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

