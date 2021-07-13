BaaSid (BAAS) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and $161,496.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

