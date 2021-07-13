Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Down 99.4% in June

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 924,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:BW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,730. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 60,442 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

