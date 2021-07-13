Badger DAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.38 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for about $7.79 or 0.00024030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $76.29 million and $5.38 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00050630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.00809013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,677 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

