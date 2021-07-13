Badger Meter (BMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMI opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.96. Badger Meter has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

BMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

