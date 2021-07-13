Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Raised by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Baidu worth $67,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.79. 84,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,741. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.