Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 194,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 49,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

