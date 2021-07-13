Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BANC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 240,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.51 million, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

