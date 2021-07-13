Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, an increase of 684.4% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,004.0 days.

Shares of Banca Mediolanum stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

BNMDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banca Mediolanum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

