Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, an increase of 684.4% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,004.0 days.

Shares of Banca Mediolanum stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

BNMDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banca Mediolanum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.