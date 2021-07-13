Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $6.23

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 11,370 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
