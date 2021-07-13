Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $6.23

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 11,370 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

