Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.56. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 71,293 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $614.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

