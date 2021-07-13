BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXS. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.24.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.