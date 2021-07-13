Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $228.82 million and $48.72 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.50 or 0.00019839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00052570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.01 or 0.00887917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005353 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

