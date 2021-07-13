Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Short Interest Update

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $487,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,499 shares of company stock worth $2,364,232 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 19.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after buying an additional 34,752 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 29.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.85. 198,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,665. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

