Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 11,867 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155,907 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE INN opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $991.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

