Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 132,430 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,167,983 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Transocean worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.66.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perestroika purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,910,000 shares of company stock worth $28,545,800. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

