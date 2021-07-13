Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,432 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Helios Technologies worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,533,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,061,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of HLIO opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.79.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

