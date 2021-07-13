Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,328 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of National HealthCare worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National HealthCare by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in National HealthCare by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in National HealthCare by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NHC opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.52.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.