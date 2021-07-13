Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 809,151 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 3,739.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,003,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.73. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

