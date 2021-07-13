Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Eastern Bankshares worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBC stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 33.34. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

