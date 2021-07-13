Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.32% of Quanex Building Products worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,670,000 after purchasing an additional 420,036 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,653,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

NX opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $818.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.68. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

