Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 16,172 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Triumph Group worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,693,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after purchasing an additional 309,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 76,501 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $19,893,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 94.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after acquiring an additional 512,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 3.27. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

