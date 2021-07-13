Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,298 shares of company stock worth $1,970,218. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGIO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

