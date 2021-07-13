Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.74 Million Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of Allakos worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Allakos by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 714,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Allakos by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,923,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $39,718,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.97.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

In other Allakos news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,711 shares of company stock worth $10,930,213. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

