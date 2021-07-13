Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 16,830 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Franchise Group worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRG. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -53.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

