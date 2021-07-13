Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,052 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $5,497,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $3,474,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $2,499,000.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 106.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.