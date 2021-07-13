Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 215,092 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $123.45 and a 1 year high of $173.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.69.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

