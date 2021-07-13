Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,301 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 998,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,301 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.23% of RPT Realty worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 8.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,330.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

