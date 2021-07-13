Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 56,108 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Bloom Energy worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,170,000 after buying an additional 839,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 150,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,823,000 after purchasing an additional 155,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,243,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

NYSE:BE opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

