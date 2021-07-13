Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 58,609 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.80. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

