Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Up 4.6%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.46. Approximately 13,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 555,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZUN. lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

