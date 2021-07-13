Barclays PLC Acquires 18,661 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 179.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,312,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.