Barclays PLC Acquires 9,240 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $463.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

