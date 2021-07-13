Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $10,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,504,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 154,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 153,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

