Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 138.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Drew Burks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,226.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 636,202 shares of company stock worth $61,165,402. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

