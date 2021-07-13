Barclays PLC Buys 25,930 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Banc of California worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

