Barclays PLC Buys 31,543 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,543 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of The Manitowoc worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 56,795 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 546,146 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $819.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

