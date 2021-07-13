Barclays PLC Buys 4,384 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.33% of South Plains Financial worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPFI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.67. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

