Barclays PLC Buys 73,546 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1,475.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,546 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.