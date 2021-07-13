Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,868 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $10,309,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,648. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSK stock opened at $124.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

