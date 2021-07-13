Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,929,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after buying an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $135,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after buying an additional 256,775 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

NYSE VMI opened at $235.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.04 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.76.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.