Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,271 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,548 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

