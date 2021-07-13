Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in argenx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $309.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $212.66 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.44.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.21.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

