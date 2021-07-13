Barclays PLC Grows Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 191.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Middlesex Water worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,830,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.27. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.