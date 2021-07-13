Barclays PLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.96. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $407,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

